Witan to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:WTAN)

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Witan Stock Performance
Shares of WTAN stock opened at GBX 227.89 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.75. Witan has a 52-week low of GBX 209 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 237 ($2.97).
Witan Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Witan
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Receive News & Ratings for Witan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.