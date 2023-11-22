Witan to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:WTAN)

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Witan Stock Performance

Shares of WTAN stock opened at GBX 227.89 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.75. Witan has a 52-week low of GBX 209 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 237 ($2.97).

Witan Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

