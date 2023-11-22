Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd.

Vecima Networks Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Vecima Networks stock opened at C$17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$420.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.57. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$15.59 and a 1 year high of C$23.31.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.41 million. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 1.0995962 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VCM

About Vecima Networks

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.