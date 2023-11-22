Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Shares of Y stock opened at C$11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$208.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Yellow Pages has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$14.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.10.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 2,500 shares of Yellow Pages stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$28,225.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,100 shares of company stock worth $269,595 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Y

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.