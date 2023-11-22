Adeia Inc. (ADEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Adeia has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Adeia to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Adeia has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adeia in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adeia by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

