MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 8th

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,200. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 76.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

