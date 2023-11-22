LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

