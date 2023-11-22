GeoPark Limited (GPRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 11th

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
GeoPark has raised its dividend by an average of 116.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. GeoPark has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.
GeoPark Stock Performance
GPRK opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $550.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GPRK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on GPRK
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
