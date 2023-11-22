GeoPark Limited (GPRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 11th

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

GeoPark has raised its dividend by an average of 116.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. GeoPark has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

GPRK opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $550.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 18,034.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

