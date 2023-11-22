Danaos Co. (DAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Danaos has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaos to earn $29.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88. Danaos has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Danaos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Danaos by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Danaos by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

