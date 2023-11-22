Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.
Safe Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.
Safe Bulkers Stock Performance
SB stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $398.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $3.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SB
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Safe Bulkers
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.