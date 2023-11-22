Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

Safe Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

SB stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $398.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 26.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

