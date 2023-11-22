Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 15th

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Consumers Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS CBKM opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Consumers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

