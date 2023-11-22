Analyzing DHT (NYSE:DHT) & Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

DHT has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of DHT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 2 0 0 2.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DHT and Imperial Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

DHT currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given DHT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DHT is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT 32.14% 17.89% 12.61% Imperial Petroleum 40.90% 41.38% 21.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DHT and Imperial Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $585.07 million 2.81 $61.52 million $1.15 8.80 Imperial Petroleum $97.02 million 0.26 $29.51 million $4.28 0.35

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DHT beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 28, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of five medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and four handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 807,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

