AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) vs. Linde (OTCMKTS:LNAGF) Head to Head Analysis

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) and Linde (OTCMKTS:LNAGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSix and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix 6.00% 12.10% 6.22% Linde N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of AdvanSix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of AdvanSix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Linde 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdvanSix currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.14%. Given AdvanSix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than Linde.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdvanSix and Linde’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix $1.56 billion 0.45 $171.89 million $3.27 7.99 Linde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AdvanSix has higher revenue and earnings than Linde.

Summary

AdvanSix beats Linde on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capran, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Linde

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division produces and distributes atmospheric gases oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; and hydrogen, acetylene, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, shielding gases, noble gases, and high-purity specialty gases for use in industry, commerce, science, and research sectors, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. This division also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. The Engineering division provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. This division's plants are used in various fields, including the petrochemical and chemical industries; in refineries and fertilizer plants; to recover air gases; to produce hydrogen and synthesis gases; to treat natural gas; and to produce noble gases. Linde Aktiengesellschaft is headquartered in Munich, Germany. As of October 31, 2018, Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of Linde plc.

