Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) and Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Skkynet Cloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -26.67% -71.64% -13.25% Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Zuora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skkynet Cloud Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $338.39 million 3.38 -$197.97 million ($0.82) -9.91 Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -24.77

This table compares Zuora and Skkynet Cloud Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Skkynet Cloud Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora. Skkynet Cloud Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zuora and Skkynet Cloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 1 4 0 2.80 Skkynet Cloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zuora presently has a consensus target price of $12.86, suggesting a potential upside of 58.14%. Given Zuora’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than Skkynet Cloud Systems.

Summary

Zuora beats Skkynet Cloud Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions. It also provides Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configure, price, and quote various subscription options; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform for digital publishing and media industry; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its systems integrators, consultants, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc., an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software, including applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring. Its DataHub software is also used for data logging that enables reading and writing of data with various open database connectivity; creating a data bridging interface to permit association of data points in another control system; providing historical data; data redundancy features; and network system monitoring. In addition, the company offers SkkyHub, a software-as-a-service portal for industrial clients; Embedded Toolkit, a seamless and end-to-end solution that provides a direct link to SkkyHub from various devices and operating systems for M2M and viewing customer data from their device on the Internet; and VINE products for financial clients. Further, it provides software licensing, software support program renewal, legacy installation support, and custom integration and development services. The company serves customers in aerospace, automation and control, chemical, communication, education, engineering, energy and utility, financial, food and beverage, government and municipal, healthcare and pharmaceutical, instrumentation, manufacturing, natural resource, and system integrator industries directly, as well as through resellers. Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

