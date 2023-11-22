Analyzing Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) & Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Selective Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $28.05 billion 0.78 $1.15 billion $198.77 4.50 Selective Insurance Group $4.07 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 16.91% 22.55% 5.92% Selective Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Fairfax Financial pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fairfax Financial and Selective Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Selective Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus price target of $662.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.07%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Selective Insurance Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, terrorism, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it franchises, owns, and operates restaurants; retails sporting goods and sports apparel, golf equipment, apparel, and accessories; provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services, as well as advanced digital tools for agriculture; owns and operates holiday resorts; originates, processes, and distributes value-added pulses and staple foods; develops, manages, and invests in hospitality real estate. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products. The company also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities, short-term investments, and alternative investments, and other investments. It offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

