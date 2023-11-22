Comparing Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) & Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Align Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A Align Technology $3.81 billion 4.33 $361.57 million $4.72 45.61

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Align Technology has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.3% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Align Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Align Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Align Technology 0 3 7 0 2.70

Align Technology has a consensus target price of $336.60, suggesting a potential upside of 56.34%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

This table compares Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A -17.33% 1.37% Align Technology 9.53% 12.66% 7.56%

Summary

Align Technology beats Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I operates as a subsidiary of Anzu SPAC GP I LLC.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services). The Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go and Invisalign Go Plus; and non-case products that include retention products, Invisalign training, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Systems and Services segment offers iTero intraoral scanning system, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan, as well as subscription software, disposables, rentals, leases, and pay per scan services Align Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

