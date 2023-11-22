Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $69.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

