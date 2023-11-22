NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.90%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.