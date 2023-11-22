Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$29.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AC

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.04 and a 1-year high of C$26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.38.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$1.43. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.1495652 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.