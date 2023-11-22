Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $140.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

