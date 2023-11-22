GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

