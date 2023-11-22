GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.45.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.7 %
GFL stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.36%.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
