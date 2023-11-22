Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Target Price at $32.25

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get BOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOX

BOX Price Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.8% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 128.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 34.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.