Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target at $34.29

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,415 shares of company stock worth $935,990 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

