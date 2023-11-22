Analysts Set The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Target Price at $336.40

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $286.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

