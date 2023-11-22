Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

