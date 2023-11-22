Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $14.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Chegg has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Chegg by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 470,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 55,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Chegg by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

