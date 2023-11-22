PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $57.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

NYSE:PBF opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PBF Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 4.61%.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1,112.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 253.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 828,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

