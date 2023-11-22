Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $71.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after buying an additional 1,681,198 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after buying an additional 5,495,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

