Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Target Price at $56.50

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 12,729.2% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 64,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 63,646 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in BCE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in BCE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 116,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BCE by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,202,000 after buying an additional 1,893,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. BCE has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

