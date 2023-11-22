Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Target Price at $56.50

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE
BCE Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:BCE opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. BCE has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.62.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.