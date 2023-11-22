Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Director Acquires $15,300.00 in Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Md Demopulos purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Omeros Stock Down 4.0 %

OMER stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 258.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 344.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 883,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 188.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 797,034 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 98.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 621,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

