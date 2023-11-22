Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $192.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,942 shares of company stock worth $1,447,729 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 136.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 88.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

