Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $903.64

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $903.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

REGN stock opened at $798.83 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $816.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $782.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,335 shares of company stock worth $7,791,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

