Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Target Price at $26.08

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

