Analysts Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Target Price at $219.54

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

NYSE:WEX opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WEX has a 1 year low of $156.57 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.40. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

