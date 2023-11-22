Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $12.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coty

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $210,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at $583,700.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Coty by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Coty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Coty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Coty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Coty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Trading Down 0.6 %

Coty stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.90. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Coty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Coty

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.