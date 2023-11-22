Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$166.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

CNR opened at C$156.78 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$153.83.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1075157 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

