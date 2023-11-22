Analysts Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target at $39.83

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.