Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 481.75 Average PT from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 481.75 ($6.03).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDEV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 464 ($5.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.91) to GBX 495 ($6.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th.

In other news, insider Mike Scott bought 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($62,563.49). In other news, insider Caroline Silver bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($49,668.46). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($62,563.49). Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 496.20 ($6.21) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 515 ($6.44). The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of £4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 929.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 436.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 446.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a GBX 23.50 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,415.09%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

