Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.54.

IMVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 14,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $292,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,810,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,022,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 14,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $292,035.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,614 shares of company stock worth $2,374,440. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after buying an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 6,108.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,186,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,532,000 after buying an additional 1,166,929 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at $39,767,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

