Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,695 shares of company stock worth $3,582,859. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,435,000 after purchasing an additional 92,496 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL stock opened at $363.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

