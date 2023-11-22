Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,435,000 after purchasing an additional 92,496 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance
KNSL stock opened at $363.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.
Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.
About Kinsale Capital Group
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kinsale Capital Group
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.