Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. DSC Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 295.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 236,432 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

