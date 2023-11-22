Analysts Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $13.30

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BOCOM International cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.77 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 16.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hello Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 254.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

