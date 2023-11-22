Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

