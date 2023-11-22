Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTLK shares. Chardan Capital downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of OTLK opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

