Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) PT at $32.19

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.