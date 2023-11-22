vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 2,865.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44 and a beta of -0.01. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

