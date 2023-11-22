TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.10. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.