Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,439,000 after buying an additional 66,763,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,323,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 747,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 679,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 103,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

