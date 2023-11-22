Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Price Performance
KOSS opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of -0.55.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Koss
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.