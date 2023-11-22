Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

KOSS opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of -0.55.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Koss

About Koss

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.