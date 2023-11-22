StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Stories

