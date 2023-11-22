Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Manitex International

Manitex International Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

Manitex International stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $128.09 million, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitex International

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.